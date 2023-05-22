Salman Khan among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list, says NIA

Lawrence Bishnoi said that in the year 1998, Salman Khan hunted the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community and to avenge the hurt sentiments of the community the gangster said he wanted to kill the actor. Bishnoi confessed to the NIA in December last year that on acting on his directions his aide Sampat Nehra had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's Mumbai residence. Nehra was however nabbed by the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police. On April 11 this year, Khan received another death threat call, Mumbai Police said, weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the 'Dabangg' actor.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra State government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.