Same fee as govt medical colleges for 50% seats in pvt colleges | Decision to benefit poor: PM Modi

New Delhi: Students from poor and middle-class families will collectively save about Rs 2,500 crore due to a recent decision of the government that private medical colleges will charge the same as government colleges for 50 per cent of their seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He also said the government controlled the price of over 800 medicines required for treating diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, while the "jan aushadhi kendras" have helped people save money.

Modi made the remarks after he interacted with "Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana" beneficiaries via video-conferencing on the occasion of "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" and took feedback from them about the scheme.