Same fee as govt medical colleges for 50% seats in pvt colleges | Decision to benefit poor: PM Modi
New Delhi: Students from poor and middle-class families will collectively save about Rs 2,500 crore due to a recent decision of the government that private medical colleges will charge the same as government colleges for 50 per cent of their seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
He also said the government controlled the price of over 800 medicines required for treating diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, while the "jan aushadhi kendras" have helped people save money.
Modi made the remarks after he interacted with "Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana" beneficiaries via video-conferencing on the occasion of "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" and took feedback from them about the scheme.
"You must have noticed that the government has taken another big decision just a few days ago that will benefit poor and middle-class children. We have decided that the fee for 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges will be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges," he said.
"They cannot charge more than that. As a result, about Rs 2,500 crore will be saved of the children from poor and middle-class families. Moreover, they will be able to get medical and technical education in their mother tongue so that the poor, middle-class and lower-middle-class children, who have not studied English in their schools, will also be able to become doctors," the prime minister said.
In his address on the occasion, Modi said while people of other countries had to pay thousands for a vaccine dose, the government made efforts from day one to ensure that people do not have to pay for vaccines against COVID-19 and that the free vaccination drive is run successfully.
"Our government has spent over Rs 30,000 crore on this, so that the people of the country remain healthy," he said.
Modi asserted that while the jan aushadhi kendras are centres for medicines for the body, these are also centres to provide relief to people by helping them save money.