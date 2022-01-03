Sameer Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ends

The charge of the NCB Mumbai zonal unit will be handled in an additional capacity by its Indore zonal director Brijendra Chowdhary, a 2009-batch IRS officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre. Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2008 batch, was deputed to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone in August, 2020 "on loan" from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the wake of the drugs probe being conducted by the agency linked to the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput.