Sangma, Himanta to meet Amit Shah today over Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute

"The Assam chief minister and I will submit the reports to the Union Home Minister in Delhi on Thursday evening (after 6 pm). We will be submitting more or less a common report and then I think the Government of India has to move according to the laws," Sangma said.

After discussions, the MHA will finalise a "conclusion" but more or less the structure has been reached after a long-drawn exercise between the two states, he said.

The boundary demarcation will be done after the due procedure in Parliament, he added.