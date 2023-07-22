Sarhad Pune holds national Kargil Gaurav Awards function

According to a press release, the well attended function attracted huge gathering including the prominent personalities of Pune. The awards were given by minister for higher and technical education ,and guardian minister Chandrakant Dada Patil.

The awardees this year were Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Dr Pratapsinh Jadhav, chief editor Dainik Pudhari, Shahnawaz A Shah of SKICC ,Col (Rtd) Vembu Shankar( Shaurya Chakra), and Prakash Kardale of Indian Express (posthumously).