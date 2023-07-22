Sarhad Pune holds national Kargil Gaurav Awards function

Pune, July 22: Sarhad Pune, an organisation known for its anthropological work across different areas including Jammu and Kashmir organised a national Kargil Gaurav Awards function here.
According to a press release, the well attended function attracted huge gathering including the prominent personalities of Pune. The awards were given by minister for higher and technical education ,and guardian minister Chandrakant Dada Patil.
The awardees this year were Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Dr Pratapsinh Jadhav, chief editor Dainik Pudhari, Shahnawaz A Shah of SKICC ,Col (Rtd) Vembu Shankar( Shaurya Chakra), and Prakash Kardale of Indian Express (posthumously).
The speakers highlighted the importance of the work like Sarhad and such organisations are doing for the nation and how this vision can be taken as a long term priority so that the conflicts can be managed well by proper understanding and keeping in view the interests of each one and everyone. Sarhad group of educational institutions has imparted education to thousands of the students from all over the country and specifically without any fee for Kashmiri students. Sarhad is also working in different educational and community areas to facilitate education and other activities in Jammu and Kashmir.