Sarhad's Lalded Girls’ Hostel inaugurated by DPS students

Delhi Public School, Srinagar, had come to Sarhad School Pune for a seven day tour for cultural exchange. Fifteen students, accompanied by Adfar Rashid and Gulzar Shaikh, coordinators of Delhi Public School Srinagar, visited various historical places in Pune and interacted with the students. The students commented that their experience in Pune was better than any other city. The tour was organised by Zahid Bhat, Vidya Bhosale, Javed Vani, and Pallavi Pasalkar on behalf of Sarhad Organization under the guidance of Vijay Dhar of D P S. The students participated in various cultural programmes and the annual sports festival.