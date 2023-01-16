Sarhad's Lalded Girls’ Hostel inaugurated by DPS students

Pune, Jan 16: Sarhad's Lalded Girls’ Hostel for Kashmiri girls was inaugurated by Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar students here
According to a press note, the hostel is for 100 female students at Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Katraj, Pune. The hostel was inaugurated by the DPS Srinagar students on behalf of Sarhad Organization, which is trying to establish relations with Jammu and Kashmir, for female students coming to study in Pune and daughters of martyred jawans and policemen, the press note added.
Delhi Public School, Srinagar, had come to Sarhad School Pune for a seven day tour for cultural exchange. Fifteen students, accompanied by Adfar Rashid and Gulzar Shaikh, coordinators of Delhi Public School Srinagar, visited various historical places in Pune and interacted with the students. The students commented that their experience in Pune was better than any other city. The tour was organised by Zahid Bhat, Vidya Bhosale, Javed Vani, and Pallavi Pasalkar on behalf of Sarhad Organization under the guidance of Vijay Dhar of D P S. The students participated in various cultural programmes and the annual sports festival.