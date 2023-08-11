Sarpanches of vibrant villages, farmers, fishermen invited to attend I-Day celebrations

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday.

Two beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme’ (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Fifty (50) beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to PM Modi’s address. “The initiative to invite people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” the ministry’s release said.