Saudi Arabia draws India’s Mundra port into a larger Gulf network

New Delhi, Oct 24: India’s Mundra port is set to connect with a large network of Gulf ports with Saudi Arabia as the hub.

Mundra Port, India’s top container gateway, will connect King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam. Every fortnight the vessel “Green Ace”, with a carrying capacity of 1,740 TEUs will sail not only to Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, but also to other Gulf ports -- Jebel Ali (UAE), Khalifa Bin Salman (Bahrain), Hamad (Qatar).