Saudi land forces commander pays first visit to India

In reflection of the importance India attached to the three-day trip, the ministry also described it as a "historic" and "landmark" visit from Saudi Arabia.

It said Gen Naravane and Lt Gen Al-Mutair met for "significant bilateral discussions" and that the visiting commander was briefed on "security aspects".

"In a historic and landmark visit, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, arrived in India on February 14," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Without sharing further details of the talks, it said the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change.

"Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," the Army tweeted.