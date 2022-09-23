SC agrees to list after Dussehra vacation pleas against abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list after Dussehra vacation the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices Indira Banerjee and S Ravindra Bhat took note of the submissions of a counsel that the pleas were assured to be listed after the summer vacation but they could not be listed.