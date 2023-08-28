SC asks AG to look into lecturer’s suspension who appeared before Constitution Bench against Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani to look into the decision of J&K Lieutenant Governor administration to place a lecturer under suspension after he reportedly argued against abrogation of the Article 370 before the ongoing Constitution Bench.

The matter was mentioned before the CJI D Y Chandrachud-led Constitution bench by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

“He argued what was argued. He was suspended from the faculty on 25th of August. These things should not happen,” said Sibal, adding that senior lecturer, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, was placed under suspension immediately after he appeared in the court on August 23.