SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pleas against Places of Worship Act

On October 21, the bench directed the Centre to file an affidavit on or before October 31. It listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

On March 12, 2021, a bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde sought the Centre’s response on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay challenging the validity of certain provisions of the law.

Upadhyay’s plea said: “The 1991 Act was enacted in the garb of ‘Public order, which is a State subject (Schedule-7, List-II, Entry-1) and ‘places of pilgrimages within India’ is also a State subject (Schedule-7, List-II, Entry-7). So, the Centre can’t enact the Law. Moreover, Article 13(2) prohibits the State to make laws to take away fundamental rights but the 1991 Act takes away the rights of Hindus Jains Buddhist Sikhs to restore their ‘places of worship and pilgrimages’, destroyed by barbaric invaders.”