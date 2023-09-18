SC asks Jharkhand CM Soren to approach HC against ED summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to approach the state high court to challenge the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

“Why don’t you go the high court?,” asked a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi to senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Soren.

Rohtagi explained that CM Soren approached the top court as similar pleas challenging the vires of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 are already pending before it.

The bench granted the liberty to approach the jurisdictional high court dismissing the plea as withdrawn and declined to pass any interim relief in the matter.

The apex court did not appreciate the contention raised by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for ED, that the plea challenged the proceedings only at the stage of summons, adding that the petitioner “has all the rights to challenge” it.