SC asks NCPCR to involve NGOs in identifying children in street situations

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said it has been monitoring this for almost one and a half years but the progress has not been satisfactory. “We are still at the identification stage, we are not moving forward,” the bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for one of the intervenors, urged the top court to involve civil society in the identification of children in street situations.