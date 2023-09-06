SC calls for status report from Manipur government on recovery of arms

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had, in its judgement on August 7, asked the Centre and Manipur government to formulate and implement a plan to recover any missing arms after taking stock of the number of arms missing or looted from the state’s armouries.

The bench pursued the affidavit filed by the state Chief Secretary refuting the claims that there was shortage of food supplies and an outbreak of chickenpox and measles in the relief camps.