SC Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC as permanent judges

The Collegium of Punjab and Haryana High Court had on December 19, 2022 unanimously recommended that the additional judges be appointed as permanent judges of that High Court.

The recommendation, which has the concurrence of the Chief Ministers and the Governors of the states of Punjab and Haryana, has been received from the Department of Justice on April 13, 2023, the Collegium of the top court read.

The resolution of the Collegium stated that in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the functioning of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana were consulted with a view to ascertaining the suitability of the above Judges for being appointed as Permanent Judges.

“The committee constituted in terms of the resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium to evaluate the judgments of the above-named additional judges, has submitted its report. The Judgment Evaluation Committee consisting of two judges of the Supreme Court has noted the judgments of the candidates as ‘very good’ (serial nos i, v and vi), ‘good’ (serial nos. ii and iii) and ‘outstanding’ (serial no iv),” read the resolution.