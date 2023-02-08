SC collegium recommends appointment of Chief Justices of 4 HCs

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, recommended the name of Justice K. Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Sabina as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

A statement uploaded on the apex court website said: "The collegium has previously resolved to appoint Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Since the date of that recommendation, the position of Chief Justices in number of other high courts has fallen vacant, consequent of retirement and elevation of the incumbent chief justices as judges of the Supreme Court."