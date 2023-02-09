SC collegium recommends Justice D S Thakur as Chief Justice of Manipur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Justice Thakur, whose parent High Court is the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, has been a judge of the Bombay High Court since June 10, 2022.

“The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur has fallen vacant recently consequent upon the elevation of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court of India. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made,” the Collegium said. “Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is the senior most judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He was appointed on March 8, 2013, and has been functioning, on transfer, as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay since June 10, 2022.”