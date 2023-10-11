SC commences hearing rejoinder arguments against remission granted to convicts in Bilkis Bano case

At this, the bench said that it will have to balance the both sides as convicts argue that they should be given a chance for their reformation and reintegration in the society.

"You are saying that remission should not be granted at all. They have also given judgment saying that remission is for the purpose of reformation, reintegration, etc.," the top court told Gupta.

Gupta claimed that the early release orders were passed without any application of mind or referring to the gravity of the offence.