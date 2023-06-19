SC Declines Plea Against Suspension of Hajj Group Organisers' Registration

Jain assured the court that the Union government had no intention of adversely impacting the pilgrims. He proposed an alternative arrangement in which the affected HGOs would be replaced, ensuring that the pilgrims would not bear any additional expenses. The government would provide financial guarantees for their travel through other HGOs.

The ASG also emphasized that the Delhi High Court's order was intended to protect the interests of the pilgrims, ensuring they would not face any disadvantages. He underscored the potential difficulties pilgrims might encounter during their stay in Saudi Arabia if the HGOs failed to meet the required standards.

However, the Supreme Court bench opted not to intervene, stating that all the concerns raised would be addressed by the Delhi High Court. Justice Surya Kant stressed that the pilgrims should be allowed to undertake their Haj pilgrimage without the added burden of ongoing litigation. He advised the Union government to refrain from taking any action against the HGOs until the pilgrims returned, as their stay in Saudi Arabia would not be protracted.

The issue originally arose from multiple pleas filed before the Delhi High Court by various private Haj Group Organisers challenging the suspension of their registration certificates and allocated quotas, as stated in the "Consolidated List of Allocation of Haj quota for Haj-2023" released by the Union Government on May 25.

To ensure the pilgrims were not impeded from completing their Haj journey, the Delhi High Court temporarily stayed the comments made against the Haj Group Organisers in the consolidated list. The court held the preliminary view that while restrictions and conditions could be imposed on the issuance of registration certificates and allocated quotas for the HGOs, these measures should not unfairly affect the pilgrims who had registered in good faith.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who presided over the single bench, emphasized the need for an alternative solution that would not hinder "noble-intentioned citizens" seeking to undertake the Haj pilgrimage.