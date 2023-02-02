SC declines plea to bar candidates from contesting from more than one seat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to scrap a rule, which allows candidates to contest from more than one constituency in a general election.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, "It's a policy matter...an issue of political democracy".

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala stressed, "It's for Parliament to take a call."

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought to restrict a candidate from contesting from more than one constituency in a general election.