SC declines to entertain petitions against caste-based census in Bihar

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath said the court was not inclined to entertain submissions made by counsel, representing the petitioners and orally observed, "So, this is a publicity interest litigation?"

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court asked the counsel to move the high court and dismissed all petitions as withdrawn. "Learned counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw these writ petitions with liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court. Permission is granted. Hence, these writ petitions are dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for," said the apex court, in its order.