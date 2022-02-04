SC directs appointment of nodal officer to facilitate payment of COVID ex gratia to families

New Delhi, Feb 4: The Supreme Court Friday directed all states governments and Union Territories to appoint a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with the member secretary of the state legal service authority (SLSA) to facilitate payment of ex gratia compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims.
A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna also directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details with respect to orphans, within one week from today (Friday) failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously.
The top court reiterated that applications seeking compensation should not be rejected on technical grounds and if any technical glitch is found, the states concerned should give them opportunity to cure defects as the ultimate goal of the welfare state is to provide some solace and compensation to victims.
States should make all endeavours to pay the compensation to the victims within a maximum period of 10 days from the receipt of the claim, it said.
"Despite our earlier order directing all the state governments to give full particulars of the deaths due to Covid-19 registered with their portal and the number of persons to whom the ex gratia payment is made, it appears that most of the states have given only statistics and no full particulars are given.
"The object and purpose of our earlier order to give full particulars was to see that at least with respect to those cases which are registered with the state governments if they have not approached the appropriate authorities for compensation," the bench said.
"The legal services authority will reach them and see that they make an application and they act as a facilitator as a bridge. Similarly, the particulars with respect to orphans are not given. We direct all the state governments to give full particulars including their name, address, death certificate etc. to the concerned state legal service authority including full particulars with respect to orphans within one week from today failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously," it said.
The apex court said that the endeavour of legal services authority would be to reach to those sufferers/victims who have yet not been approached for whatever reasons.
"We also direct the concerned state governments to appoint a dedicated officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary in Chief Minister Secretariat, who shall be in constant touch with the member secretary of the state legal service authority so that he may coordinate with him and see to it that the applications are received from eligible persons.
"As and when the particulars are given on verification, the member secretary finds that out of the case registered, some of the family members are yet not given compensation, the member secretary to reach to them through the secretary DLSA/ secretary Taluka and paralegal volunteers. Their function would be to facilitate those who could not approach to make an application for compensation and see that they get compensation. Their role shall be of the ombudsman as a bridge between the victims and the government. If there is any difficulty found by the member secretary he may immediately approach the concerned person hereinabove and all are directed to cooperate," the bench said.
The apex court also rapped the Maharashtra government for rejecting applications submitted offline seeking compensation.