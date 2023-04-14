SC directs Centre to file status report on steps taken to implement Child Marriage Prohibition Act

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Union government to collate data from various states on the issue and file a report before it. The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action contending that girls below 18 years of age are being married off despite child marriages being outlawed almost a century ago and a new law enacted in 2006.

The plea alleged that prohibition officers under the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act are not being appointed to enforce the ban because of which the practice is still prevalent.