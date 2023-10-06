SC directs NCLAT, NCLT to start hybrid hearings within 4 weeks

A bench of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that a joint meeting be convened between President of the NCLAT and officials of Ministry of Finance along with Ministry of Corporate Affairs to sort out all issues, including availability of funds by the Union government.

Likewise, the bench ordered that a meeting will be held by Union government officials with the Chairperson of NCLT to make sure that hybrid hearings are made available in the NCLT at the option of appearing lawyers or litigants.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj apprised the bench that the NCLAT requires additional funds to set up infrastructure for resumption of virtual hearings.