SC directs states to reach out to 10,000 kids orphaned due to COVID, pay compensation

The apex court, which was annoyed over non-disbursal of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, pulled up the state governments and summoned the Andhra Pradesh and Bihar Chief Secretaries virtually to seek explanation during the course of the day.

It also issued a show cause notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma as to why contempt action be not initiated against him for non-compliance of top court's earlier order on disbursal of claims.