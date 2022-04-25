SC directs states, UTs to implement SOP for care, protection of children in street situations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the states governments and the union territories (UTs) to implement the SOP, prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), for the care and protection of children in street situations.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said the steps taken so far have not been satisfactory and rescuing children should not be a temporary exercise and it should be ensured that they are rehabilitated.

“As it is clear that the other States/UTs have not raised any objection or sought any modification of the suggestions made by NCPCR, we direct all the states/UTs to implement the guidelines circulated by NCPCR and take steps to rescue and rehabilitate the children apart from the later stages which are clear from Bal Swaraj Portal.