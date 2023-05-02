SC directs to send sessions judge for training as he was not following Judgments on bail

New Delhi: While considering compliance of its directions in Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, from illustrative cases mentioned by the, Amicus Curiae Siddharth Luthra identified a Judge of a Sessions Court in UP, who the bench felt that should be sent to to the judicial academy for upgradation of his skill. It asked the Allahabad High Court to do the needful with respect to the concerned judicial officer.

"Certainly, the Ld. Judge concerned meets the parameter for upgradation of his skill in a judicial academy and the needful be done by the High Court.”