SC directs UP govt to refund recovered damages, restoration of properties of anti-CAA protestors
New Delhi, Feb 18 : In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday directed it to refund the fine and restore the attached properties of the alleged anti-CAA protestors for causing damage to public and private assets in December 2019.
The apex court said it is a case of “unjust enrichment”, and the state can very well recover the damages under the new law, once it is established before the claims tribunal that public and properties were damaged.
The UP government told the top court that it has withdrawn 274 recovery notices and subsequent proceedings initiated against anti-CAA protestors in 2019 for property damages. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant granted liberty to the UP government to proceed against alleged anti-CAA protestors under the new law -- Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act notified on August 31, 2020.
“Orders in pursuance to the show cause notices have been withdrawn, in terms of the government orders (GOs) by the state of Uttar Pradesh, there shall be refund of any recoveries which have been made in the meantime. This will, however, be without prejudice to such action as may be warranted, in terms of the proceedings and decisions of the claims tribunals, at the subsequent stage,” it said.