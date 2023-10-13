SC dismisses Bengal Govt's plea against HC order granting protections to Adhikari's relatives

The HC order directed the state police to give Sutapa Adhikari, Krishnendu Adhikari, and other relatives or acquaintances of Suvendu Adhikari a 72-hour notice before summoning them for questioning.

Following the order, the West Bengal Police have to serve a written show-cause notice before accusing any of them in the case.

Also, after serving the notice, the police cannot arrest them for a period of 10 days.

Adhikari's relatives had approached the high court against the police probe over alleged irregularities in Contai Municipality contract works. They alleged that they were being targeted by the police and state government for being related to the West Bengal leader of the opposition and BJP.