SC dismisses PIL seeking directions to control fraudulent religious conversions

"What kind of PIL is this? PIL has become a tool and everyone is coming up with petitions like these," said a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while dismissing the plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The petition, filed through advocate Bharti Tyagi, also sought a direction to the Law Commission to prepare a report as well as a bill to control "Deceitful Religious Conversion".