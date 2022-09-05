SC dismisses PIL seeking info on India-China clashes of 2020 at Galwan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL that sought a direction to the Centre to provide information on whether the nation lost any territory during the clash with the Chinese military in June 2020, saying these are the matters for the State and not for courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the PIL which alleged that the official stand was “misleading” the citizens post the clash at the Galwan Valley in June 2020.