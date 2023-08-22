SC dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a plea challenging the decision of Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) to publish the answer key of the Prelims of Civil Services Examination 2023 only after declaration of the final result.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol permitted taking back of the plea and dismissed it as withdrawn in view of the pendency of a similar plea before the Delhi High Court.

On August 2, the High Court reserved its judgement on the maintainability of a similar plea filed by 17 civil service aspirants.

The plea, which sought direction for the UPSC to publish the answer key with immediate effect, said that the decision not to make the answer key available to the candidates is "arbitrary".