SC dismisses review petitions against verdict upholding EWS quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petitions challenging its judgment upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitution Amendment, providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Chandrachud and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S. Ravindra Bhat, Bela M. Trivedi, and J.B. Pardiwala, in order dated May 9, said: "Applications for permission to file the review petitions are allowed. Applications for listing the review petitions in open court are rejected. Delay condoned. Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed."

On November 7, last year, four separate judgments were authored with different reasoning by a five-judge bench of the apex court. Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Justice Pardiwala, in three separate judgments, upheld the 103rd Amendment. However, Justice Bhat along with then Chief Justice U U Lalit, in its minority verdict, struck down the 103rd Constitution amendment saying reservations for EWS based upon the economic criteria is on par with reservations which the Constitution mandated, and envisioned as a pledge to create an equal society, is constitutionally unsound.