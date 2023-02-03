SC for making its judgments on arrest, bail guidelines part of SJAs curriculum

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka directed that the judgments in the cases Siddharth vs. State of Uttar Pradesh LL 2021 SC 391 and Satender Kumar Antil vs Central Bureau Of Investigation 2022 LiveLaw (SC) 577 be made part of the curriculum.

In Siddharth, a bench of the SC has held that Section 170 of the Cr. P.C. does not impose an obligation on the Officer-in-charge to arrest each and every accused at the time of filing of the charge sheet. The Court has observed that the practice of some Trial Courts of insisting on the arrest of an accused as a prerequisite formality to take the charge-sheet on record is misplaced and contrary to the very intent of Section 170 of the Criminal Procedure Code.