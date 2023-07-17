SC frames new guidelines for designation of senior advocates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has published new guidelines for the designation of senior advocates practicing in the apex court.

These guidelines titled Guidelines for Designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India, 2023 will supersede the earlier guidelines issued in 2018.

These guidelines came two months after a three-judge bench of the apex court delivered a ruling in a related case seeking modification in the conferment of ‘senior advocate’ designation guidelines rendered in a 2017 SC ruling.

In the May 2023 judgment, the Court upheld the interview criteria followed by High Courts and the Supreme Court for designating lawyers as Senior Advocates but reduced the points given for the number of publications from 15 marks to 5.

While the new guidelines have a revised point-system for evaluating candidates, the points accorded for academic publications have been reduced to 5.

Moreover, along with publications, teaching experience would also be considered for evaluation. The number of points given for judgments has been increased from the earlier 40 to 50 points.

The new guidelines indicate 45 years as the minimum age to apply for the ‘senior advocate’ designation and this age limit may, however, be relaxed by the Committee, the Chief Justice, or a Supreme Court judge if they have recommended an advocate’s name.