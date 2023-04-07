SC grants 3 weeks to Finance Ministry to respond on plea seeking mechanism on unclaimed funds

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala posted the matter for hearing on April 28. "While the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has filed its counter affidavit, counsel for the Union of India submits that the Ministry of Finance may be granted some time to file its counter affidavit. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. List the petition on April 28, 2023," the bench stated in its order on Thursday.