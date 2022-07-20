SC grants bail to Zubair, says ‘power of arrest should be used sparingly’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the six FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: “There is no reason for deprivation of liberty of the petitioner...to be released on interim bail in each FIR (UP FIRs)...power of arrest should be used sparingly...”

The bench said SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to investigate the UP FIRs, is rendered redundant and is disbanded.