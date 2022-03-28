SC grants four weeks to Centre to respond on PIL for identification of minorities

The ministry in the affidavit has told the top court that state governments can declare any religious or linguistic community, including Hindus, as a minority within the said state.

Responding to the solicitor general's submission, the bench said, "The reply appears to be seen in the newspapers."

To this, Mehta said," In some of the PILs, the pleadings even before coming to the law officers, find their way to the media. Some PILs have that peculiarity."

The apex court noted Mehta's submission that he needs time to place the Centre's stand on record, and adjourned the matter.

"Solicitor General submits that couldn't place his stand on record as he has not vetted the affidavit even though it may have appeared in the newspapers. He requests four weeks time... We grant four weeks to the Centre. Rejoinder to be filed two weeks thereafter," the bench said.