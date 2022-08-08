SC issues notice to Centre on plea for law to control 'population explosion'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking a central law to control the "population explosion" in the country.

Seeking the government's response, a bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and J.K. Maheshwari tagged the petition with a similar plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed through advocate Ashutosh Dubey, sought direction from the Centre to control the population explosion in order to secure the basic rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.