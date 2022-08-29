SC issues notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking invocation of NSA for hoarding

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and states on a plea seeking the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in hoarding, profiteering, adulteration, and black marketing.

A bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and V. Ramasubramanian issued notice on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

In the plea, Upadhyay highlighted the facts during the second wave of Covid-19 in April last year, when he discovered in leading newspapers that numerous persons from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) died outside hospitals despite beds being available.