SC issues notice to Centre, states on plea seeking free sanitary pads for school girls

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha said the plea has raised an important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools and sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The plea, filed through advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma, said that adolescent females between the age group of 11 and 18 years, who come from poor backgrounds, face insurmountable difficulties in receiving education on account of lack of access to education, which is a right under Article 21A of the Constitution and it is free and compulsory under the Right to Education Act, 2009.