SC judge recuses from hearing Bilkis Bano case, again

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Trivedi took up the petitions filed by CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, Lucknow University’s former Vice Chancellor Roop Rekha Verma, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, challenging the release of the convicts.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, representing one of the convicts, vehemently argued that petitioners must prove their locus standi in the case. Advocates Vrinda Grover and Aparna Bhat, representing the petitioners, opposed Malhotra’s contention, saying that the stage of maintainability was crossed after the court issued notice on their plea.