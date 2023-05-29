SC junks plea against 75% marks in Class 12 board exams eligibility for IIT admissions

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K.V. Viswanathan said the court is not keen to intervene in the matter and pointed out that this prerequisite existed earlier too. The bench stressed that these are education matters and "not a matter we want to get into".

Counsel, representing the petitioners, submitted before the bench that students were given a waiver during the Covid pandemic and students have scored more than 90 per cent in Joint Entrance Examination-Main. Counsel cited that the applicant has scored 92 percentile in JEE Mains and is eligible to appear in JEE Advance but the applicant's board exam score is less than 75 per cent.