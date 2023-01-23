SC junks plea against commission examining claims of SC status to converted Dalits

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the petitioner's counsel: "Who are you?" as it added that a hearing in the matter is already underway.

Counsel argued that the commission should not have been set up when the apex court is already hearing the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justice A.S. Oka, asked if the petitioner is challenging the constitution of the commission, and further queried, which rule or which law allows the petitioner to do that?