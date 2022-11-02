SC junks plea against Justice Chandrachud becoming CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to restrain Justice D Y Chandrachud from taking oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit told the petitioner's counsel, "We see no reason to entertain the petition, petition is misconceived," and dismissed it.

During the hearing in the matter, the petitioner's counsel cited certain "irregularities, illegal acts" allegedly committed by Justice Chandrachud. The bench, also comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi told the counsel: "We do not see any substance in this petition".