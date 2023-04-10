SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging the use of drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir, without approval, for treatment of Covid-19 and also seeking CBI probe against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for selling these medicines allegedly in the absence of valid licenses.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said these issues cannot be examined by the court and dismissed the plea filed by advocate ML Sharma.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court sought the Centre's reply to the plea alleging that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used for the treatment of Covid-19 without approval.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response in four weeks.