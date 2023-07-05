SC likely to hear Art 370 pleas in August

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to start the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in August, although the cases have been listed on July 11.

This was revealed by Justice BR Gavai while hearing activist Teesta Setalvad's bail.

When Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Setalvad - suggested that the hearing in her petition may be scheduled in August, Justice Gavai replied, "It will be too late because we will begin hearing the challenge against Article 370."

"I thought it was going to begin on July 11," Sibal responded.

"That is only for directions. Tentatively, we will be starting in August," Justice Gavai informed the senior counsel. The Supreme Court has already notified the setting up of a 5- Judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and includes justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

As per the cause list, the matters are listed "for directions" on July 11, which means that posting is for completing the procedural formalities, such as the filing of the documents and submissions, setting out the order of arguments and allocation of time. Usually, the bench appoints a "nodal counsel" from both the sides who will be responsible for ensuring that the compilation of documents are final for the reference of the bench and the parties.

There are as many as 23 petitions pending before the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370. These petitions challenge the presidential orders of august 5 and 6, 2019 as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The August 5 order titled Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, was passed in exercise of the power under Article 370(1)(d) of the Constitution, superseding the 1954 Presidential Order that introduced Article 35A, which empowered the state of J&K to define who is a permanent resident and make special laws for them.

Moreover, this order indicated that the provisions of the Indian Constitution shall apply to J&K and that references to the Sadr-i-Riyasat and the Government of J&K will be construed as references to the J&K Governor acting on the advice of his Council of Ministers. Moreover, any reference to the Constituent Assembly of J&K shall be construed as a reference to its Legislative Assembly.

The August 6 order revoked the special status granted to J&K under Article 370. Besides this, the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019 reorganized the state of J&K into two different UTs and is also being challenged. Article 35A was incorporated by an order of President Rajendra Prasad in 1954 on the advice of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet.

(With inputs from Live Law)