SC live-streams proceedings of 3 Constitution benches, gets over 8 lakh viewers

New Delhi: In a first, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took a giant leap towards transparency and accessibility as it live streamed proceedings of three constitution benches simultaneously through its webcast and video streaming on "YouTube" which more than eight lakh viewers watched.

The Supreme Court in its official communication called it "Truly, a historic day".

"This is a humble beginning and the attempts will now be made to live stream proceedings in all important matters before live streaming of all the proceedings becomes the order of the day," the top court said.

The apex court added that its "statistics show that more than eight lakh viewers watched the proceedings before the three constitution benches''.