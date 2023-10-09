SC mandates all SICs to conduct hybrid hearings under RTI Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stressed that all State Information Commissions (SICs) established under the Right to Information (RTI) Act should make it mandatory to provide the option of both physical and virtual hearings to all litigants.

A bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that the existing procedure for conducting appeals and complaints before the SICs should be supplemented with cost-effective and time-efficient technological solutions, adding that link for availing hybrid hearings must be made available on the daily cause list of the quasi-judicial bodies.

The bench also asked all SICs to have the facility of e-filing of the appeals and appeals to ensure ease of access to justice under Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

It asked the CIC (Central Information Commission) and SICs to serve notices electronically of second appeals upon the Public Information Officers (PIOs) to mitigate any delays caused by traditional postal methods.